Farmers seek Governor’s intervention on SAP for sugarcane

February 19, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - MYSURU

Farmers belonging to the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in the city on Sunday and sought his intervention for a higher State Advisory Price (SAP) for sugarcane.

They apprised the Governor of their non-stop agitation in Mandya since Noember 7, 2022 and rued that there was no response from the Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, with respect to their demands.

It is not only farmers in Mandya but farmers across the State are agitating for higher SAP, said Badagalpura Nagendra, president of the KRRS. He appealed to the Governor to advise the government in this regard.

The KRRS is seeking ₹4500 per tone for sugarcane besides ₹40 per litre for milk and also want the retraction of two farm bills – APMC Amendment Act and Land Reforms Amendment Act – besides permission to produce ethanol on small scale at jaggery plants. It said though the Centre withdrew the farm bills an year ago, the State government had enacted its own bills and want them to be retracted.

Mr. Nagendra said the cost of cultivation had increased and sugarcane farmers in Telangana were getting a price of ₹3,200 per tonne for a recovery of 9 per cent and in Tamil Nadu it was ₹3,500 per tonne for sugar recovery of 9.5 per cent in addition to ₹190 per tonne as State incentive. In Punjab sugarcane farmers were receiving ₹3,800 per tonne while in Gujarat the rate was ₹4,400 per tonne while in Karnataka the SAP was yet to be announced and has put farmers in distress, he added.

The KRRS said the Centre has announced the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane at ₹3,050 per tonne which was an increase of only ₹150 per tonne and was disappointing to the farmers. However, this comes with a rider that the recovery be at least 10 per cent while in old Mysuru region due to various factors the recovery is below 10 per cent and hence will not benefit the farmers in the region.

Mr. Nagendra said though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to double farmers income by 2022, it is the cost of production that has doubled and not the farmers’ income.