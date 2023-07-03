Farmers seek Bill to strengthen APMC Act by scrapping amendments introduced recently

July 03, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government should introduce a Bill to strengthen Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) by scrapping the amendments introduced by the last government, farmers organisations demanded in Belagavi on Monday.

Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Bharatiya Krishik Samaj held a meeting in the APMC Yard here to discuss various issues. They have submitted a memorandum to the government to introduce such a Bill at the earliest.

Prakash Kammaradi, former chairman of the Karnataka Agriculture Prices Commission, who addressed the meeting, said that the amendments to the Act have defeated the purpose of enabling farmers to bargain collectively.



“The old APMC system supported transparency and trade by elimination of middlemen. However, the amendments have done away with such provisions. What is more, they encourage private yards that have non-transparent methods of procurement and sales,” Prof. Kammaradi said.

He noted that there are some systemic problems with the APMCs, like groups of traders monopolising the farm produce market. However, transparency, vigilant farmers, government regulation and empowerment of the farmer produce organisations can reduce such ills, he said.

“The State government should ensure that cartels are eliminated from APMCs, bidding, weighing and pricing are fair and transparent, farm gate pricing and procurement are practised in spirit and farmers produce organisation are provided with necessary infrastructure equipment,” he said.

He urged the State government to create facilities for minimal cleaning, grading and storage of foodgrains and other farm produce at village levels. Farmers should be able to obtain loans by pledging their stocks and escape from the clutches of moneylenders.

The government should ensure payment of minimum support price in all offline and online farm produce trade, with strict regulation, he said.

On Sunday, Prof Kammaradi and other experts participated in a discussion on introduction of millets and local grain in the public distribution system. He urged the State government to introduce local grain such as ragi, jowar and parboiled rice under the distribution of grain scheme in various regions.

He demanded that the State government utilise the facilities created by the Agriculture Department such as Raitha Samparka Kendras and other kiosks to procure farm produce directly from farmers.

Sharada Gopal, public health activist, spoke on the prevailing issue of malnutrition in rural poor families. She favoured inclusion of nutritional grain and other food material under the public distribution system to combat the problem.

A participant, Sidagouda Modagi, lamented that the State government has decided to stop admissions to agriculture diploma courses. He demanded that they be resumed as they will benefit the rural poor students and children of farmers.

