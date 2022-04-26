Farmers seek actual MSP for paddy, maize and ragi

Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha on Tuesday staged a demonstration seeking fulfillment of their various demands, including procurement of ragi, paddy and jowar at minimum support price, uninterrupted power supply to their irrigation pumpsets, and waiver of electricity bills.

KRRS President Badagalapura Nagendra said paddy, jowar and ragi are being procured at below the MSP fixed by the government in markets, causing injustice to farmers. This glitch must be corrected and the produce must be procured at the MSP as announced by the government.

Farmers sought procurement of their produce twice a year instead of once a year as this would help them get reasonable prices for their produce and demanded that all crops should be brought under MSP so that farmers do not suffer losses for want of good price.

The farmers also demanded withdrawal of false cases booked against them and putting an end to booking fabricated cases against farmers who hit streets in support of their demands.

Demanding that sowing seeds must be supplied effectively in the district, the farmers said the agriculture sector should be brought under MGNREGA for the benefit of their families.

KRRS district president Hosur Kumar, general secretary Hoskote Basavaraj and other leaders and activists took part in the dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The farmers submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai through the office of the Deputy Commissioner, seeking fulfillment of 17 demands.