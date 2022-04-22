Farmers seek abolition of GST on farm-related machinery

In interaction with Minister, they also seek crop insurance for sugarcane

Farmers have sought abolition of GST on agriculture-related implements including fertilizers to help reduce the input cost besides appointment of agriculture officer for each Gram Panchayat.

The issue came up during the visit of B.C. Patil, Minister for Agriculture, to Thaluru village in Mysuru district on Friday to participate in a ‘’day with a progressive farmer’’ initiative in vogue since the last few months.

The concept entails the Minister accompanied by officials from the department of agriculture, district administration and zilla panchayat, interacting with the farmers and learn about the issues plaguing them besides imbibing a few good practices that are being followed and could be propagated for emulation by other farmers.

Members of Karnataka State Sugarcane Cultivators Association met the Minister and apprised him of various issues plaguing the agricultural sector.

They also wanted an intervention to resolve the ‘’artificial scarcity’’ allegedly being created by fertilizer dealers and subsequently selling it at a higher rate in the black market.

The dealers were refusing to sell fertilizers unless the farmers purchased micronutrients, as a result of which farmers were forced to pay despite their dire financial straits, according to the association members.

The Minister issued directives to the officials to resolve the matter. Farmers also urged the Minister to take steps to include sugarcane for crop insurance. At present, commercial crops like sugarcane and tobacco are not covered by crop insurance.

The Minister said he would take any step required at the State level and told the officials to explore such a possibility. The demand for abolition of GST on agriculture-related equipment also evoked a similar response from the Minister.

The farmers wanted the government to appoint an agricultural officer at each Gram Panchayat who could act as an interface between the government and the farmers. The Minister said the government intends to recruit a few diploma holders in agriculture in due course, according to the farmers’ association.

Mr. Patil, who addressed the gathering of farmers at Thaluru village, said the objective of the ongoing programme was a step in the efforts to make agriculture profitable and infuse confidence among farmers so as to prevent their shift to non-agricultural occupations.

The Minister said the Government has taken many initiatives to infuse pride in agriculture among the new generation. By spending a day with farmers it is intended to resolve any issues impeding agriculture, at the local level. The government had launched Vidyanidhi programme through which scholarships were being accorded to children of farmers The subsidy due to the farmers was being credited to their savings bank account directly without the involvement of middlemen.

Mr. Patil said emphasis was on micro irrigation and mechanisation of agriculture and the sector was being accorded top priority by the government.

District in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar, senior officials from the department of agriculture and others were present.