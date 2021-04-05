Farmers say they won’t sell land

Farmers in 14 villages who have received land acquisition notice from Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) conveyed to the Special Land Acquisition Officer of KIADB during a meeting on Monday that they would not sell their land at any cost for the proposed project.

Monday’s meeting was held following a protest by farmers under the aegis of Bhoomi Ulisi Horata Samiti and Raita Krishi Karmika Sanghatane in Dharwad on March 26.

A delegation comprising farmers and office-bearers of both the organisations met Special Land Acquisition Officer of KIADB Zubair Ahmed and conveyed to him that they were opposed to land acquisition in 14 villages of Dharwad taluk for the Suvarna Corridor Project.

Office-bearers of the organisations Laxman Jadagannavar, Vittal Peeragar, Ramesh Hosamane, Govind Krishnappanavar and others conveyed to the officer that their land was fertile and irrigated and they would not part with it at any cost. They said that they would not stop the agitation until the government gave it in writing that their land would not be acquired for an industrial project.

Responding to their grievances, Mr. Ahmed said that it was a preliminary notification for land acquisition by KIADB and the Special Deputy Commissioner of KIADB would be apprised of the opposition to it. He would write to higher officials conveying the feelings of farmers from the villages where land acquisition has been proposed.