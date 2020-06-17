Farmers revive kharif sowing in Yadgir

Yadgir district received a good spell of rainfall in the last 24 hours encouraging farmers to revive agricultural activities. Farmers, who had prepared land, have already started sowing green gram, cotton and red gram.

The district has set a target of 2.90 lakh hectares for the kharif season this year. Of this, 26,000 hectares have been covered so far.

Of the total 2.90 lakh hectares, green gram will be taken up in 25,000 hectares followed by cotton in 1.22 lakh hectares, red gram in 73,000 hectares and paddy in 72,000 hectares.

Even on Wednesday, a majority of the hobli centres and taluks received a good spell of rainfall.

The amount of rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours in the district is as follows: Shahapur and Kembhavi 3 mm each, Gogi and Hattikuni 2 mm each, Doranahalli 19 mm, Shorapur, Saidapur and Kekkera 8 mm each, Yadgir, Kodekal and Wadagera 10 mm, Balichakra 17 mm, Gurmitkal 11 mm, Konkal 17 mm and Hunsagi 7 mm.

Farmers, who had experienced drought and floods last year and had lost crops, are hoping to get a good yield this year, particularly green gram, which is considered a short-term cash crop, in view of the good spell of rainfall.

The Department of Agriculture has made preparations to store the required seeds and fertilizers to meet the demand.

Joint Director of Agriculture Department R. Devika told The Hindu that they have adequate stock of seeds and fertilizers.

A total of 47,000 tonnes of fertilizers and 1,800 quintals of seeds are in stock. Of the 1,800 quintals of seeds, red gram accounts for 1,100 quintals and green gram 318 quintals.

The remaining consists of bajra and paddy, she added.

She said that taluk officials have been given strict instructions to take action against illegal sales of substandard seeds and fertilizers.