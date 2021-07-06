Farmers remember Babagouda Patil

Some farmers organisations held a memorial meeting in Belagavi on Monday, for farmers leader and former Union Minister Babagouda Patil, who died recently.

Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Krishik Samaj and Hasiru Sene spoke of the contribution of the late leader in organising farmers in North Karnataka.

“Farmers protests will be made more effective with the use of social media and involvement of young people, especially from rural areas,” Badagalpura Nagendra of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha said.

He said that KRRS will soon have a constitution of its own that will dictate how leaders will be elected at village, taluk, district and State levels, and other issues. It will also help members decide on long-term plans for protests and responses to policy changes in the State and at the Centre. It will also help them in creating awareness, advocacy and training of farmers about current affairs and new farm technology.

He said that the State government had not shown proper respect to Babagouda Patil’s mortal remains. He said that the KRRS will demand installation of his statute in Belagavi district.

He said that the farmers movement had suffered due to leaders forming several groups. “But we should realise that and ensure that such mistakes are not repeated,” he said.

He urged farmers groups to express solidarity with labour, women, students and other groups fighting for their rights.

Farmers organisations will fight in unison against the new farm laws, social activist S.R. Hiremath said. He said that the protests in New Delhi and other places will not stop till the laws are repealed. He said that farmers had to unite not just to oppose farm laws but also to stop centralisation of power in the hands of a few.

BJP leader and former Minister Shashikant Nayak said that he will support farmers agitations for fair price and other issues. He warned farmers against political forces that could weaken the movement.

Leaders Chamaras Malipatil, Kalyanrao Muchalambi, Prakash Babagouda Patil, Shreeshail Nayak and others were present.