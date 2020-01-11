Karnataka

Farmers reclaim seized tractor in Tumakuru

Farmers under the leadership of the district president of Karantaka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Anand Patel, reclaimed a tractor by breaking the locks of the godown of the Primary Land Development (PLD) Bank in Tumakuru on Friday.

The staff of PLD Bank had confiscated the tractor of a farmer, the late Raghunath of Thimmanahalli in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk of Tumakuru district, two days ago. The farmer had taken a loan of ₹5,38,000 to buy the tractor from the bank. He had paid ₹4 lakh but could not repay the remaining amount before he died two years ago.

The farmers broke the locks of the godown and handed over the tractor to the son of the farmer.

Mr. Patel warned the officials that they would reconfiscate the vehicles and properties of farmers if they are seized by the banks and other financial institutions over non-payment of loans in the drought-hit district. He said farmers of the district who are suffering from drought are not able to repay the loans taken from the banks and other financial institutions.

