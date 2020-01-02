Farmers protesting against Modi’s visit arrested in Shivamogga

As many as 25 farmers associated with Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) who were heading towards Tumakuru to stage a protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit were taken into custody by the police at railway terminal in the city on Thursday morning.
Alleging that the Modi led government in the Centre had failed to address the agrarian distress and release ample funds for relief works in flood-affected areas of Karnataka, the farmers were planning to wave black flag at him in Tumakuru.
Acting on a tip-off, the police took the farmers including H.R. Basavarajappa, honourary president of KRRS into custody when they were boarding a train for Tumakuru. Chaos prevailed at the railway terminal for sometime as the farmers raised slogans against the BJP-led government in the Centre.
The farmers were taken to the parade ground of District Armed Reserve Police and were released later.
