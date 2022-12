December 17, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

Scores of farmers from Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene staged a demonstration in Mysuru on Saturday seeking higher fair and remunerative price for sugarcane. The farmers also wanted the government to open paddy procurement centres in all the districts besides a minimum support price of ₹500 per quintal. The farmers also opposed the installation of water meters for domestic consumers under Jal Jeevan Mission project.