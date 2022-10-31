Farmers’ protest seeking higher FRP for sugarcane continues

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU 
October 31, 2022 19:31 IST

Farmers staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Monday seeking higher FRP for sugarcane. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Farmers staged a protest seeking a higher fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane by assembling and demonstrating near the Deputy Commissioner ‘s office here on Monday.

This is in continuation of their ongoing stir and they had blocked the highway near the ORR-Nanjangud Road junction and conducted ‘’urulu seve’’ in support of their demands last week.

The demonstration on Monday was conducted under the aegis of Karnataka Sugarcane Cultivators Association and the farmers rued that over 30 lakh sugarcane cultivators were in financial distress due to the delay in announcement of a higher FRP.

The association members said that the cultivation cost of sugarcane had increased and the FRP of ₹3050 announced by the Centre would not meet even the cultivation cost.

The government was repeatedly holding out promises to hold a meeting with the stakeholders and review the price but it has turned out to be false promise as no measures have been initiated so far, the farmers added.

The association also resolved that the farmers would en masse vote out the sitting MLAs in sugarcane belts across the State as they were apathetic to the cause of the cultivators. The protest was held across the State and apart from Mysuru, it was also held in other districts including Chamarajanagar.

Security was beefed up around the DC’s office to prevent any untoward incident.

