Farmers protest in Kalaburagi demanding MSP of Rs. 7,500 for red-gram

Hundreds of farmers led by Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Red-gram Growers Association, Chittapur, blocked roads at multiple locations in and around Kalaburagi on Thursday demanding Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs. 7,500 a quintal. Traffic movement was disrupted in front of Deputy Commissioner’s office, near Aurad B village, Gabbur K village and Sannur Cross areas for nearly 45 minutes. By diverting vehicles near Timmapur Chowk and other locations, traffic police avoided traffic congestion at the agitation site outside DC office.

The farmers raised slogans condemning both Union and State government for not extending helping hands to red-gram growers. They alleged that the governments were safeguarding the interests of big business involved in imports of pulses.

“As many as 57 lakh metric tonnes of pulses had been imported in 2015 and another 27 lakh metric tonnes were imported in 2016. ETG and Adani groups are major importers. The government of India has bought pulses from these firms at Rs. 10,000 a quintal. But, when it comes to buying the crop directly from farmers, it has fixed just Rs. 5,050 a quintal. It clearly shows whose interest the government is protecting,” Maruti Manpade, state president of KPRS, alleged during the agitation.

Mr. Manpade said the conglomerate of farmers’ organisation were planning to stage agitation when Union Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman, Anath Kumar, Sadananda Gowda and Ramesh Jigajanagi visit Kalaburagi to participate in BJP State Executive Meet scheduled to begin on January 21.

“BJP leaders deliver wonderful speeches about the development of Hyderabad-Karnataka region. But, they are not ready to give satisfactory MSP for red-gram, which is a major crop of the region,” he said.

Kharge’s intervention sought

Recalling the promise made by M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Mr. Manpade said that promise of getting Rs. 1,000 a quintal as an incentive from State government remained unfulfilled.

“The procurement centres are purchasing crop at Rs. 5,050 plus Rs. 450 incentive from State government. Mr. Kharge should intervene immediately and help red-gram growers by increasing the incentive amount to Rs. 1,000,” he said.

After submitting memorandums to government through local offices, the agitation was called off. Several farmers’ leaders including former labour minister S.K. Kanta participated.