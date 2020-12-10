Karnataka

Farmers protest in Belagavi

Farmers’ associations took out a protest march against the farm amendment Acts in Belagavi on Thursday.

Police stopped the farmers who were walking to the Suvarna Soudha by erecting barricades.

The farmers sat on the road and shouted slogans against the government. They said that the Central government had ‘conspired’ to turn farmers into slaves of large corporations. They also said that the Centre’s policies would threaten the country’s food security and seed biodiversity and take away the independence of the small farmer.

Jayashree Gurannanavar, Raju Pawar, Choonappa Pujari, and others led the protest.

