Farmers protest demanding water for chilli crop continues in Bheemarayanagudi

January 05, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Yadgir

The farmers protest outside the administrative office of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Limited (KBJNL) in Bheemarayanagudi in Shahapur taluk demanding to release water from Basavasagar reservoir to Narayanapur Left Branch Canal (NLBC) to save standing crops, mainly chilli in the command area, has continued even after 20 consecutive days.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela and other higher officers at the district headquarters had come to the spot on Friday to convince the farmers to end the protest since the water level in the reservoir is not favorable for water to crops. But, the farmers explained the situation and said that they would face loss if water was not released and declared that they would continue the protest.

“Farmers had commenced protesting on December 18 demanding water for chilli crop till end of February. But, the present water storage stood at 9.35 tmcft in Basavasagar reservoir in Yadgir district and 46 tmcft in Alamatti dam in Vijayapur district. The said water is reserved for drinking purpose for Kalaburagi, Vijayapur, Raichur and Yadgir districts. However, the demand of the farmers had been sent to the State government. Meanwhile, I, with a concern about the farmers, tried to convince them with the fact. But, they did not convinced,” Dr. Susheela told The Hindu over the phone.

The farmers, under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, had been started protesting peacefully. They also narrated the situation to district in-charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur and the chairman of Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board Ajay Singh when they met them on the spot and requested both to put pressure on the Chief Minister regarding the demands made by the farmers. Mr. Darshnapur met the CM on the issue. However, there was no fruitful result favoring farmers and thus, farmers have continued to protest.

On Thursday, the protest turned ugly after few farmers shouted slogans against the government, holding bottles of pesticide, threatening suicide. But, their attempt was foiled by the police.

“As farmers, we can understand the situation on the storage of water. According to our information, the water storage at Alamatti Dam alone stood at 59 tmcft along with 9 tmcft at Basavasagar reservoir. Therefore, we are demanding the release of water at least for a week instead of till the end of February as we demanded earlier. I hope government will consider our request and order to release water. However, the ongoing protest will continue till justice prevails,” Mallikarjun Satyampet, State Convener of KRRS, said.

The administration has provided service of medical officers and police security to the farmers protest as Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha, Tahsildar Umakanth Halle, Deputy Superintendent of Police Javeed Inamdar were on spot.

Nagarathna Malipatil, Sharanu Mandarawad, Mallanna Chinti, Maheshgowda Subedar, Prabhu Kongandi, Guranna Deasi and hundreds of farmers were in the protest.

