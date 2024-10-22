ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers’ protest continues in Sagar; BJP MP Raghavendra extends support

Published - October 22, 2024 06:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers continuing their protest for the second day in Sagar on Tuesday. BJP Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra extended support to them. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, on Tuesday, joined the farmers staging an indefinite protest in Sagar demanding land for people displaced by dam projects in Shivamogga district.

Interacting with the protesters, Mr. Raghavendra informed them about the efforts he made to resolve the long-pending issue of granting land ownership rights to the displaced people. He assured them that the Central government would stand by their demands. He said that he would join hands with the protesters to find a permanent solution to their problem and ensure all the displaced people get land granted.

Malenadu Janapra Horata Samiti and Raitha Sangha jointly launched the protest on Monday. People from all political parties have extended support. Kagodu Thimmappa, former Minister, joined the protest on the first day. JD(S) MLA of Shivamogga Rural Sharada Puryanaik also met the protesters and extended her support.

Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat CEO N. Hemanth and Sagar Assistant Commissioner Yatheesh R. met the protesters and appealed to them to end the protest. However, the protesters were not convinced. Ti. Na. Srinivas, president of Malenadu Raita Horata Samiti, said that the protest would continue until the farmers get their demands fulfilled. “The politicians, who make promises to farmers, hardly understand the issue. They need to study the problem and put pressure on the government to resolve it at the earliest, he said.

