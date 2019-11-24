Farmers protest against MPs over fall in tobacco price

Activists of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene staged demonstrations in front of the offices of MPs Pratap Simha and V. Srinivas Prasad over their failure to arrest the fall in price of tobacco.

Though the activists had initially planned to protest in front of the MPs’ houses, they changed their plans and went to their offices in Jaladarshini and CADA premises. At Jaladarshini, the protesters sought to know from Mr. Simha the reason for his failure to attend the meeting of MPs they had convened in Periyapatna on November 18 to discuss the issue. They handed over to the Mysuru MP a memorandum with a list of demands, including immediate efforts to improve the average price of tobacco.

The farmers’ body said the MPs should exert pressure on the Centre to ensure that tobacco farmers are assured of a minimum guarantee price. The farmers also sought immediate withdrawal of Goods and Services Tax imposed on tobacco.

The KRRS activists who gathered in front of Mr. Prasad’s office handed over a copy of the memorandum to the Chamarajanagar MP’s aide as he was not in office.

KRRS leader Badagalupura Nagendra said Mr. Simha, Mr. Prasad and MP for Hassan Prajwal Revanna have promised to attend a fresh meeting convened by the farmers’ body in Periyapatna on November 28.