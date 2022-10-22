  Farmers’ plea for electricity bill waiver to be discussed in Cabinet, says Minister Somanna

₹25.37 crore was due from farmers to the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation

The farmers’ demand seeking waiver of pending electricity bills will be placed before the Cabinet for discussion.

This was stated by Chamarajanagar district in-charge Minister V. Somanna after a review meeting with officials and interaction with farmers on Saturday.

The Minister said he has already spoken about the issue with the Minister for Energy V. Sunil Kumar and has also instructed the local officials not to pressure the farmers to clear the balance amount. In all, ₹25.37 crore was due from farmers to the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation.

Mr .Somanna said Chamarajanagar district has been battered by torrential rains which was never experienced in the past and has brought misery to the farmers. Hence the officials should commiserate with the farming community and respond to their grievances.

R. Narendra, MLA, spoke of perennial power disruption in the rural hinterland and wanted a solution to it and in response the Minister said that he would convene a meeting of CESC officials in due course and also bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister.

There was also discussion related to sugarcane pricing and Puttarangashetty, MLA, said that farmers were financially affected by escalation of transportation cost.

Farmers protest

Meanwhile, a section of the farmers who wanted to attend the meeting with the Minister walked out of the hall as Mr. Somanna did not reach the venue on time. He was late by nearly 2 hours which infuriated the farmers who raised slogans against him and wanted a local MLA to be designated as the Minister in charge of the district.