Farmers planning to hold parade in Bengaluru on Republic Day

Bengaluru

25 January 2021 00:04 IST

Bengaluru is set to see its own farmers’ parade on Republic Day in solidarity with the farmers protesting in Delhi. Thousands from across the State are expected to drive into the city in tractors and other vehicles as part of the parade.

More than 50 farmers’ organisations, Dalit organisations, and labour associations are expected to take part in the parade. While some organisations are taking out a rally from NICE Road junction on Tumakuru Road, some others are taking out a rally from city railway station. All these rallies will converge at Freedom Park.

“Several farmers from Karnataka have left for Delhi in their own vehicles to take part in parade planned on Republic Day. However, not all can make it since there as train facility is not there and also because of the bitter cold,” said Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of Karnataka Sugarcane Farmers’ Association. He said that the parade was to protect the interests of farmers and to protest against the “anti-farmer acts” of the Centre. “MSP should receive legislative support,” he added. “We do not want to insult the Republic Day programmes organised by the State or Union governments. Our parade will be after the State function,” he said, adding that the parade would be peaceful and would not inconvenience the public.

Advertising

Advertising

A note from Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene said that farmers would drive through the city with national flags on their vehicles after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa unfurls the national flag.

No permission

But the proposed farmers’ parade is unlikely to be permitted by the city police.

Two parades are proposed — one from KSR railway station to Freedom Park and the other a tractor parade, led by Kodihalli Chandrashekar, from Tumakuru NICE Road junction to Freedom Park, via Goraguntepalya, Marammat Circle, Malleswaram, Seshadripuram, and Anand Rao Circle.

Highly placed sources said that permission would not be granted, considering similar experiences in the past. The farmers can protest without tractors, but once vehicles, estimated to be around 10,000, are allowed, things will likely turn unruly and the situation will be difficult to contain, sources said.

The protesters, who are already gathering in the outskirts of the city to prepare for the parade, said they would block the entries and exits of the city if permission is denied for their protest. But police have been given instructions to ensure law and order and seize vehicles if the farmers try to disrupt normalcy.