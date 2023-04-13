April 13, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Such is the uniqueness of the appe midi (tender mango) variety of mango that Bengalureans took a break from their hectic work schedules on a weekday to visit the ‘Appe Midi Diversity Fair’ at Indian Counil of Agricultural Research – Indian Institue of Horticultural Research (ICAR-IIHR) campus on April 13, which was the second day of the event. From farmers to pickle lovers to students, hundreds of mango enthusiasts could be seen at the mela.

Dombesara appe, Kallundi Koppa appe, Tumbe beedu appe, Gorana appe were among over 100 varieties of appe midi showcased at the mela.

Sandhya, a doctor, said, “I am from Sagar (Shivamogga district), and I love appe midi pickle. My friend is a scientist here. He insisted that I visit this exhibition. I have a farm near Tumakuru, and I am planning to cultivate this variety there. Hence, I took a break from my normal life to visit this exhibition.”

With the variety (appe midi) not easily available in the market, consumers were thrilled with the opportunity to buy as much appe midi as they want.

Kusuma, who was accompanied by her husband, said, “I am a big fan of appe midi pickle, and I make them at home. But, there are not many sellers of appe midi in Bengaluru. That is why we decided to come here and buy some good quality appe midi.”

A small nursery was set up to sell saplings of various appe midi varieties.

Jeerige variety appe midi was being sold at ₹350 per kg. Sharath, a seller, said, “These have been grown near Hemavathi river, and are of good quality. On some days, the price of one midi can go up to ₹5. We had good business today.”

Appe midi pickles were being extensively sold at the mela. The sellers were happy to get a platform to popularise their products.

Kumar, a seller from Mysuru, said, “During this season, appe midi pickle is in huge demand. Usually, we sell them only at such exhibitions. We have done some good business so far.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the mela, University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) Vice Chancellor S. V. Suresha called for creating awareness about the unique appe midi variety. “There is an alarming new trend where people are bringing their native appe midi varieties and selling them with new names at nurseries. In reality, there would be no varieties like that. To avoid such misrepresentation, IIHR should recognise original varieties, educate farmers about them, distribute saplings and teach them the growing methods,” he said.

Around 1,500 visitors turned up at the mela on April 12, exceeding the expectations of the organisers. The number was expected to cross 2,500 on the second day.

Custodian farmers felicitated

Five custodian farmers were felicitated at the mela for their contribution to the conservation of appe midi mangoes.

“I have around 13 acres of land where I grow close to 30 varieties of appe midi. I sourced them from forests. Rather than harvesting fruits, I prepare saplings and run trials before providing them to people who are interested in cultivation,” said Ananth Murthy Javuli, a custodian farmer from Shivamogga.