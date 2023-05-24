ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers organisations urge Chief Minister to request Maharashtra to release Krishna river waters

May 24, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of villages on the banks of the Krishna and its tributaries are suffering from water scarcity in the border districts of the State, according to a farmer leader. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Farmers organisations have urged the State government to request the Maharashtra government to release Krishna river water from its dams, to ease water scarcity in the border districts of Karnataka.

“Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Hasiru Sene and Krishik Samaj leaders have written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to request Eknath Shinde, his counterpart in Mumbai, to release water from the reservoirs in Maharashtra,” Choonappa Pujari, farmers leader, said.

“We have asked the Chief Minister to talk to Mr. Shinde and ask him to take steps to release water as soon as possible. Hundreds of villages on the banks of the Krishna and its tributaries are suffering from water scarcity in the border districts of Karnataka,” he said.

“This temporary measure will help ease the water scarcity situation to a great extent. To some extent, the water release will also help farmers provide water to their crops that are drying due to delayed rains,” he added

The KRRS leader said that the Maharashtra government had claimed that it has released around four tmcft of water to Karnataka in April, but that was insufficient.

