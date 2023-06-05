Farmers’ organisations in Mysuru take out procession in support of agitating women wrestlers

June 05, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

Members of several progressive and farmers’ organisations participated in a procession taken out in Mysuru on Monday, June 5, in support of the women wrestlers seeking action against Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) Brij Bhushan Singh for alleged sexual harassment.

The members of progressive and farmers organisations, who had come together under the aegis of Janatantra Jagruthi Vedike, Mysuru, gathered at Ramaswamy circle in Mysuru before proceeding in procession to the Deputy Commissioner’s office past the University of Mysore’s Sports Pavilion and Oval Grounds.

Members of organisations like All India Mahila Samskritik Sanghatan (AIMSS), All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO), besides Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) participated in the demonstration seeking justice for the women wrestlers.

The protestors said the continuation of Brij Bhushan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges, as the chief of WFI was “dangerous” and sought his resignation from the post.

Criticising the manner in which the authorities were trying to suppress the protests by the women wrestlers, the Vedike said that the development had become a source of anxiety to the parents of all girl sportspersons in the country.

