HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers’ organisations in Mysuru take out procession in support of agitating women wrestlers

The members of progressive and farmers organisations, who had come together under the aegis of Janatantra Jagruthi Vedike, Mysuru, gathered at Ramaswamy circle in Mysuru before proceeding in procession to the Deputy Commissioner’s office

June 05, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Various progressive and farmers organisations took out a procession in Mysuru on Monday, June 5, in support of the women wrestlers seeking action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

Various progressive and farmers organisations took out a procession in Mysuru on Monday, June 5, in support of the women wrestlers seeking action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Members of several progressive and farmers’ organisations participated in a procession taken out in Mysuru on Monday, June 5, in support of the women wrestlers seeking action against Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) Brij Bhushan Singh for alleged sexual harassment.

The members of progressive and farmers organisations, who had come together under the aegis of Janatantra Jagruthi Vedike, Mysuru, gathered at Ramaswamy circle in Mysuru before proceeding in procession to the Deputy Commissioner’s office past the University of Mysore’s Sports Pavilion and Oval Grounds.

Members of organisations like All India Mahila Samskritik Sanghatan (AIMSS), All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO), besides Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) participated in the demonstration seeking justice for the women wrestlers.

The protestors said the continuation of Brij Bhushan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges, as the chief of WFI was “dangerous” and sought his resignation from the post.

Criticising the manner in which the authorities were trying to suppress the protests by the women wrestlers, the Vedike said that the development had become a source of anxiety to the parents of all girl sportspersons in the country.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.