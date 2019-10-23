Farmers oppose RCEP deal

The Centre’s move to import cheap milk and milk products from global producers was condemned here on Wednesday.

Milk producers from across the district, under the banner of ‘Mandya Zila Haalu Utpadakara Horata Samiti’, staged a massive protest against the proposal.

The NDA government is all set to enter into an agreement with milk-producing countries such as New Zealand and Australia, under the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Sunanda Jayaram, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leader, said. She was addressing the agitators at the Silver Jubilee Park off Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. The RCEP agreement will allow duty-free import of milk and milk products and will kill the dairy and agriculture sector, she said.

According to the agitators, the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) under the RCEP will snatch employment from at least five crore people besides affecting the livelihood of 10 crore milk producers across the country.

Milk producers from Holalu, Hallegere, K. Gowdagere, Yeliyuru, G. Hosahalli, B. Gowdagere, Maralingana Doddi, B. Hosuru, Thangalagere, Muthegere, Haluvadi, Thaggahalli, Cheeranahalli, Pura, Mangala, Haniyambadi, and surrounding villages participated in the agitation.