Farmers oppose participation of Brazilian president Bolsonaro

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene have opposed the participation of Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro as the guest during the Republic Day programme on January 26, 2020. The organisations have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw his invitation to Bolsonaro, considering his stands against the farming community in India.

Badagalapura Nagendra, State president of the sangha, in a press conference here on Friday, said Brazil had moved the World Trade Organisation against India objecting to the fair and remunerative price for sugarcane growers here. “Brazil has taken a stand against the interest of our sugarcane growers. Why should we invite the Brazilain president to witness the Republic Day programme? Farmers will be staging protests across the country against his participation for a week from December 21,” he said.

Mr. Nagendra said the organisation has decided to strengthen its presence in all taluks across the State. The leaders would be concentrating on forming a committee of 100 members in each taluk to fight for the farming community. To begin with, such committees would be formed in 100 taluks in the next two years, he said.

The Raitha Sangha will hold a programme on December 23, World Farmers’ Day. It will be held at K.M. Doddi in Maddu taluk of Mandya district.