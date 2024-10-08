GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers oppose parking terminal coming up on fertile land in Belagavi

Published - October 08, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Some farmers have opposed the government’s plans of constructing a parking terminal along the Ring Road in Belagavi.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, some farmers from Kadoli and Agasaga have said that fertile land that provides them livelihood will be lost if the facility is constructed by taking over their land.

They said that the project was not discussed with them. They also said that the National Highways Authority is going ahead with the work without proper notification of land acquisition.

