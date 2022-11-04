Farmers oppose indiscriminate land acquisition

The current disposition led by the BJP is more interested in giving land and other benefits on a platter to capitalists and industrialists: KPRS

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
November 04, 2022 20:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Karnataka Pranta Raitara Sangha staging a demonstration in Dharwad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposing the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) in Bengaluru and seeking the abolition of anti-farmer policies and protection of farmers right to food and employment, members of Karnataka Pranta Raitara Sangha (KPRS) staged a demonstration in Dharwad on Friday.

Led by district president of the KPRS B.S. Soppin, the farmers and office-bearers of various other organisations staged the demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Dharwad and flayed indiscriminate land acquisition by the State government at the behest of capitalists. The protest was in response to the call for Statewide agitation given by the KPRS.

Addressing the protesters, Mr. Soppin said that following floods, droughts, COVID-19-induced lockdown, other natural calamities and anti-farmer policies in the last four years, the life of farmers had been adversely affected. The farmers who were hoping to recover this year, were hit by downpour again and their hopes had been washed away in the rainwater, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the current disposition led by the BJP was more interested in giving land and other benefits on a platter to capitalists and industrialists on the pretext of industrial development. However, the truth was that the companies were more interested in land grabbing than employment generation, he alleged.

CITU leaders Mahesh Pattar, B.I. Iliger, A.M. Khan, Gurusiddappa Ambiger and others took part in the protest and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister to the officials of the district administration.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the memorandum, the protesters have demanded, among others, withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022 in Parliament; scientific compensation to farmers and farm labourers; waiver of all kinds of loans of rural people; issual of title deeds to ‘bagair hukum’ cultivators and those cultivating forest land; immediate stop to forceful land acquisition and effective implementation of employment gurantee scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hubli
Agriculture

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app