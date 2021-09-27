Farmers oppose decision to acquire additional land for industrial corridor

Farmers holding a preliminary meeting at Rachanalli Cross to oppose the government decision to acquire additional land in Yadgir district.

YADGIR

27 September 2021 18:46 IST

The State government’s decision to acquire additional 3,269.29 acres of land to develop the Hyderabad-Bangalore Industrial Development Corridor in four villages in Yadgir district has attracted public anger with farmers gathering at Rachanalli Cross on Sunday and resolving not to give land but intensify agitation if required.

The Special Land Acquisition Officer of Karnataka Industries Area Development Board (KIADB) recently wrote to the Tahsildar of Yagdir suggesting sending notices to land owners in Kadechur, Daddal, Shettyhalli and Rachanalli villages of Saidapur hobli in Yadgir taluk for acquisition.

Farmers who participated in a preliminary meeting expressed anger at the government for not keeping a promise of providing jobs and extending other benefits for those who parted with 3,232 acres of land in 2011 to develop industries in the Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Hub. They further said that they won’t give an additional 3,269.29 acres of land for the Hyderabad-Bangalore Industrial Development Corridor.

“The government has failed to keep its promise to provide jobs and extend other benefits along with proper compensation for land acquisition, even after a decade. Now, again, the government is keen on acquiring additional 3,269.29 acres which we cannot give whatever may come,” Siddanagowda Kadechur, who addressed the farmers, said.

Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh Nirani in his reply in the legislature recently said that 1,500 acres of additional land is going to be acquired to establish a bulk drug farm park in Kadechur in Yadgir district.

“The government has planned to acquire additional 3,269.29 acres of land to develop industries. Our question to the government is how many industries were established in the 3,232 acres of land which was acquired in 2011 and how many local unemployed youth have been given jobs? We will not give a single acre of land this time,” Niranjan Shettyhalli and Sharanagowda Daddal said.

Meanwhile, the farmer organisation, Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha, has opposed the government’s decision while extending support to the farmers.

Villagers of Kadechur, Shettyhalli, Rachanalli and Daddal participated.