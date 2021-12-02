Farmers offer to host legislators, officials during winter session in Belagavi

A file photo of the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. The 10-day legislature session is scheduled start on December 13.

Hubballi

02 December 2021 02:49 IST

‘They should come to villages to save economy rather than spend crores during pandemic’

As preparations are on to host the winter session of the Karnataka legislature at the Suvarna Soudha in the third week of December, farmers from villages surrounding Belagavi have extended an open invitation to host officials and legislators to cut down the expenditure.

Office-bearers of the Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha and Hasiru Sene have said that farmers’ leaders of the 20 villages surrounding Belagavi had resolved to host the legislators and officials so that the government could save crores of rupees at this critical time of COVID-19 pandemic.

State president of the sangha Choonappa Pujari said at a time when the lives of farmers had been badly affected by untimely rain and floods, several crores of rupees were being spent on food and accommodation by the government which was unpardonable.

Mr. Pujari offered the legislators and officials, “We will welcome you with traditional ‘aarati’ and you will also come to know about the situation in the villages these days. We will also pack ‘butthi’ (lunch box) for you. This will save anywhere between twenty to thirty crores.”

Mr. Pujari said he would appeal to the Governor of Karnataka, the Speaker, and the Chairman of the Legislative Council to seriously consider thier offer.

“At this critical time of pandemic, they should come to villages to save the economy,” he said.

Farmers’ leader Prakash Naik said, “Legislators and officials coming to Belagavi should not be like they going on a trip to Goa and Maharashtra. Farmers of Alarawad, Halaga, Kondasakoppa, Yallur, Kanabaragi, Uchagaon, and other villages are happy to welcome and host the legislators and officials. The government should accept our invitation.”