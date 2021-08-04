Farmers of 14 villages oppose KIADB move to acquire land

Opposing the acquisition of farmland in 14 villages of Dharwad taluk under the proposed Suvarna Karnataka Corridor, which is part of Bengaluru Mumbai Economic Corridor (BMEC), residents of the 14 villages staged a protest in Dharwad on Wednesday.

Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has initiated the land acquisition proceedings and the residents of these villages have registered their opposition earlier too.

And, on Wednesday, they again staged a protest under the aegis of BMEC Bhooswadhina Horata Samiti and Raita Krishi Karmikara Sanghatane (RKS) affiliated to All India Krishak Khet Mazdoor Sanghatan (AIKKMS), in front of the office of KIADB in Dharwad.

Staging the protest, they raised slogans that they would not part with their fertile land for the economic corridor project.

Addressing the protestors, district president of RKS Laxman Jadagannavar said that KIADB had initiated the process of acquiring fertile land of farmers of these 14 villages located along National Highway No 4. Already, farmers have registered their opposition to the project. Although there are court orders that prohibited acquisition of fertile land on the pretext of development, the KIADB was going ahead with the process of acquiring fertile land, he said.

Mr. Jadagannavar said that as per law, the government can acquire land that are unfit for farming. However, in this case, the process has been initiated in clear violation of court orders. He said that there is a need for farmers of these villages to unite and set up committees to systematically fight land acquisition.

District secretary of RKS Sharanu Gonawar said that land acquisition is being carried out in the most undemocratic and unscientific manner. “The first and foremost mistake of KIADB is that it has initiated process for acquiring fertile farmland where two crops are cultivated in a year,” he said.

Mr. Gonawar said that farmers are being threatened in the name of COVID-19 and that they will be issued notice for protesting in violation of the health protocol. However, it was the wrong move by KIADB officials that has forced farmers to congregate in large numbers and protest. If any case has to be filed, it should be against KIADB officials, he said.

Vittal Peeragar of Bhoomi Ulisi Horata Samiti, Basanagouda Patil, Shambhugouda Patil, F.G. Havaldar, Kallappa Gaikwad and leaders from the 14 villages took part in the agitation and submitted a memorandum.

Responding to their plea, KIADB officials clarified that the acquisition will be carried out only with the consent of farmers and their objection letters will be sent to the State government. An altercation followed this clarification. However, subsequently, farmers said that they will once again submit their objection letters to KIADB.