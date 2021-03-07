Farmers observe ‘Black Day’ in Dharwad

With the peaceful farmers’ agitation seeking repeal of the three new farm laws completing 100 days, “Black Day” was observed under the aegis of Raitha Krishi Karmikara Sanghatane (RKS) at Hale Tegur village in Dharwad on Saturday.
Led by the officebearers of RKS, farmers and farm labourers staged a demonstration wearing black badges and forming a human chain condemning the continued apathy of the Union government towards the rightful demands of the farming community.
Addressing the protesters, Dharwad district secretary of RKS Sharanu Gonawar said although farmers were protesting braving cold weather and rains, the Centre was bent on protecting the interests of the corporate companies. He said instead of helping the farmers and safeguarding their interests, the Centre was giving a red carpet welcome to the corporate companies and was bent on handing over the farm sector on a platter to corporate firms.
Farmers of the country were waging a no-compromise agitation in New Delhi and it was the duty of every farmer to support them and be with them morally till they succeed in the fight, he said. RKS officebearers Govind Krishnappanavar, Maruti Pujar, Girish Pujar, Rudrappa Jogi, Manjula, Nagavva and others were present.
