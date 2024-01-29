GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers, members of various organisations, religious heads take out padayatra, stage demonstration in Hubballi

With summer approaching, they seek immediate steps to get works cleared under a water supply project to quench the thirst of residents

January 29, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers and members of various organisations led by religious heads staging a demonstration after a padayatra in Hubballi on Monday.

Farmers and members of various organisations led by religious heads staging a demonstration after a padayatra in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Farmers and members of various organisations led by religious heads took out a padayatra in Hubballi on Monday demanding immediate steps to get works under Kalasa Banduri Nala Project cleared to quench the thirst of residents of Hubballi Dharwad.

Starting from Moorusavir Mutt in Hubballi, the protestors marched to the Mini Vidhana Soudha through the thoroughfares of the city in a bid to highlight the long-pending issue and pressurise the State and Union governments to get the works initiated at the earliest.

The padayatra was organised by Raita Sena, which is leading the agitation over Kalasa Banduri Nala Project for the last eight years. Scores of organisations, including that of autorickshaw drivers, and activists extended support to the agitation and took part in it on Monday.

On reaching the Mini Vidhana Soudha, the protestors staged a demonstration on the premises and raised slogans seeking early implementation of the project.

Addressing the protestors, State president of Raita Sena Veeresh Sobaradmath Swami said that the State government should wake up from its slumber before the twin cities start facing severe drinking water scarcity.

There is not much water in Malaprabha Reservoir and in the coming days, it may lead to chaos, if the government fails to implement the project to utilise the 3.9 tmcft of water share allocated to Karnataka, he said.

Mr. Swami also urged the members of Parliament from Karnataka and particularly, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, to prevail upon the Union government to get the requisite clearances for the implementation of the project.

Otherwise, people will be forced to intensify the agitation in the coming days, he said.

He also pointed out that repeated memoranda have been submitted to both the State and Union governments at various intervals of time, but still nothing has been done to expedite the process to get clearances for the works.

The protestors then submitted copies of memoranda addressed to the President, the Union and State governments seeking immediate implementation of Kalasa Banduri Nala Project.

Shekharayya Mathpati of Autorickshaw Drivers and Owners Association and religious heads from various mutts took part in the agitation.

