Farmers make vain bid to block Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

August 22, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

Representatives of farmers’ organisations opposing the release of Cauvery water from KRS reservoir to Tamil Nadu attempted to block the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway at Induvala in Mandya on Tuesday.

However, the police foiled their attempt by barricading their entry and arresting them. “They were not allowed to block the highway,” said a police official.

In response to a call for blocking the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, several activists of farmers’ organisations reached Induvala in Mandya district in bullock carts on Tuesday.

When they tried to enter the highway from the service road, the police barricaded their entry, leading to wordy duels between the protesting farmers and the police personnel.

The farmers were arrested and taken away. They were later released.

