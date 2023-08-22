HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers make vain bid to block Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

August 22, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of farmers’ organisations opposing the release of Cauvery water from KRS reservoir to Tamil Nadu attempted to block the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway at Induvala in Mandya on Tuesday.

However, the police foiled their attempt by barricading their entry and arresting them. “They were not allowed to block the highway,” said a police official.

In response to a call for blocking the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, several activists of farmers’ organisations reached Induvala in Mandya district in bullock carts on Tuesday.

When they tried to enter the highway from the service road, the police barricaded their entry, leading to wordy duels between the protesting farmers and the police personnel.

The farmers were arrested and taken away. They were later released.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.