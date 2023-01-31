Farmers looking forward to law on MSP guarantee in Union Budget

January 31, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

MYSURU

The farmers of Karnataka are looking forward to an announcement of a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee in the Union Budget scheduled to be presented in Parliament on Wednesday.

President of Karnataka State Sugarcane Farmers’ Association Kurubur Shanthakumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the farmers of a legislation on guaranteed MSP during the farmers’ protest rally in New Delhi last year.

Even though more than a year had elapsed, no action has been taken in the regard, he lamented before stating that the farmers are looking forward to an announcement in this regard.

He said the government should remove the GST levied on agricultural produce, fertilizers, pesticides and other irrigation implements.

He also sought a change in the government’s agricultural loan policy. If the country’s food security is to be protected, Mr. Shanthakumar said the government should ensure that farmers are given interest-free agricultural loans by all banks.

Also, he said CIBIL score should not be considered by the banks while sanctioning agricultural loans to farmers. The agricultural loans should be given on the basis of the value of the farmers’ land.

In view of the rise in cost of sugarcane production, Mr. Shanthakumar urged the Centre to ensure that the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for 9.5 per cent recovery is fixed at ₹3,500 for the year 2023-24. The FRP should be given for the sugarcane in the agricultural fields without including transportation and other charges.

He said the government should also bring out a policy on production of ethanol from sugarcane.

He also urged the Centre to look into the man-animal conflicts faced by farmers living in the areas bordering forests and bring in necessary legislations for the protection of farmers. He said the compensation for loss of life in attack by wild animals like elephants, leopards and tigers should be increased to ₹50 lakh.

All the agricultural crops should be brought under the insurance schemes like Fasal Bima Yojane by amending the relevant Act, he added.