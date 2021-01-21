Farmers leave Mysuru to join tractor parade in Delhi on Jan. 26

About 100 farmers from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Hassan left the city on Wednesday to participate in the tractor parade organised by farmers in the national capital on Republic Day.
The farmers’ delegation was flagged off from Kuvempu Park in the city by Karnataka State Sugarcane Farmers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar. The delegation led by farmers’ leader Manje Gowda left the city in four vehicles including two tempos after offering tributes to the statue of B.R. Ambedkar in front of Town Hall and the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Gandhi Square. “We organised about 50 kg of rice, 40 kg of vegetables, coconuts and medicine, besides filling fuel for the vehicles,” Mr. Shanthakumar said.
The delegation of farmers is expected to reach Delhi by January 25 and will be joined by another 100 to 200 people, who will leave the State by train.
Mr. Shanthakumar said the farmers, who left Mysuru on Wednesday, have been told to communicate to the farmers gathering in Delhi on January 26 for the tractor parade that the farmers in Karnataka will stand by them in their struggle against the three farm Bills introduced by the Centre.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath