ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers’ leader’s poser to Congress on reservation to women

August 20, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Close on the heels of the Congress Government’s announcement on the launch of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Mysuru on August 30, Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar asked the Congress party why it was not batting for reservation to women in Parliament and State Legislatures.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Shanthakumar dared the Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to campaign for reservation of women in Parliament and State Legislatures instead of luring women deceptively with schemes like Gruha Lakshmi and Shakti.

Two of the five guarantee schemes of the Congress in Karnataka were aimed at women with Gruha Lakshmi assuring to provide a monthly financial assistance of ₹2,000 to women heads of families and Shakti providing free travel to women in KSRTC buses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Congress has truly concerned about women, it should ensure 50 percent reservation to women in State Legislatures and Parliament. “Nobody in the Congres including its women leaders speak about it”, he lamented.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US