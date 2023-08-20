HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers’ leader’s poser to Congress on reservation to women

August 20, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Close on the heels of the Congress Government’s announcement on the launch of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Mysuru on August 30, Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar asked the Congress party why it was not batting for reservation to women in Parliament and State Legislatures.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Shanthakumar dared the Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to campaign for reservation of women in Parliament and State Legislatures instead of luring women deceptively with schemes like Gruha Lakshmi and Shakti.

Two of the five guarantee schemes of the Congress in Karnataka were aimed at women with Gruha Lakshmi assuring to provide a monthly financial assistance of ₹2,000 to women heads of families and Shakti providing free travel to women in KSRTC buses.

If the Congress has truly concerned about women, it should ensure 50 percent reservation to women in State Legislatures and Parliament. “Nobody in the Congres including its women leaders speak about it”, he lamented.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.