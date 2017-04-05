Farmers’ leaders demand extension of red-gram procurement date

In view of large quantity of red-gram crop remaining unsold, farmers’ leader Maruti Manpade and former Labour Minister S.K. Kanta have demanded that the Union government extend the last date of procurement from April 15 to June end. They said that over 50% of the red-gram growers had not yet sold their crop due to limited number of procurement centres, they said in a press meet held on Wednesday.

“Around 1,68,000 farmers have registered for selling their red-gram crop at Minimum Support Price at government-established procurement centres. Only half of them have been able to sell their crop due to insufficient number of procurement centres. Remaining will not be able to sell the crop within the last ten days. We have been demanding for the extension of procurement period till June end, but nobody is listening to us,” Mr. Manpade said. He accused all ministers campaigning at two assembly constituencies going for bypoll of neglecting the farmers’ issues.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over Union government’s imposition of 10 percent import duty on pulses and stated that the measure would in no way help growers as it makes little impact in altering market price. “Imposition of at least 30% import duty on pulses will only result in rise of market price for red-gram,” he said.

Pointing to a letter written by State government to the centre seeking procurement extension, Mr. Kanta observed that mere writing letter would not help. “The concerned minister should take a delegation including farmers’ representatives to Union government and pressurise them.”

Moula Mulla, another farmers’ leader, took objection to Karnataka government purchasing red-gram and other pulses from traders outside Karnataka for its Anna Bhagya scheme. He demanded the government purchase the same crop from farmers in the State.

To a question, Mr. Manpade said that out of 75 lakh quintals of red-gram grown in the State this year, Kalaburagi district alone contributed over 40 lakh quintals. He warned that farmers’ organisations would mobilise red-gram growers in more intensified struggles if the date of procurement was not extended.