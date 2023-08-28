ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer’s leader Yallappa Hegde assaulted in Bagalkot district

August 28, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified miscreants allegedly assaulted Yallappa Hegde, farmers’ leader, in Ingalagi in Bagalkot district on Monday.

Five masked men, who came on bikes, stopped the activist in the street and hit him with clubs and weapons. He suffered injuries on his head and shoulder. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Mudhol.

He told the police that the attack was politically motivated and that he suspected that some supporters of Murugesh Nirani, former Minister, were behind it.

Mr. Nirani and Mr. Hegde are engaged in a legal battle over alleged defamation. Mr. Nirani had filed a case against Mr. Hegde after he allegedly accused the former Minister of financial irregularities.

In protest, Mr. Hegde began a campaign to collect alms from residents of Bilagi “for the treatment of Mr Nirani”. He was attacked during one of his campaign tours, he told the police.

Mr. Hegde who unsuccessfully contested in the Assembly polls against Mr Nirani in the past, had complained to the police that the former Minister had openly threatened him in a public meeting.

