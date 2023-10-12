Farmers’ leader urges opening of cotton procurement centres

October 12, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Yadgir

Laxmangowda Kadagamdoddi, district president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (Chukki Nanjundaswamy faction), has urged the State government to open cotton procurement centres.

At a press conference in Raichur on Thursday, Mr. Kadagamdoddi said the State government should open centres immediately to purchase cotton from farmers as the Agricultural Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) is purchasing cotton at ₹5,000 per quintal. Farmers would suffer loss if they sold cotton at this amount. Therefore, the State government has to purchase cotton at the rate of ₹8,200, adding ₹2,000 to the price of ₹6,200 fixed by the Union government to protect farmers’ interest, he urged.

He criticised the move by the Union government for not sending a Central team to assess crop loss in the district as the team had visited other drought-hit places except Raichur district. Therefore, the Union government should send a team to assess crop loss in the district. He also said steps should be taken to reach canal water to tail-end agricultural land.

Akkamma Talamari, Abdul Mujeeb, Narasappa Yadav, Huchhappa Nayak, and others were present.

