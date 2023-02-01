Farmers’ leader Kurubur Shanthakumar disappointed by Union Budget 2023

February 01, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - MYSURU

Farmers’ leader Kurubur Shanthakumar termed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 as ‘disappointing’.

Though he welcomed the announcement to provide financial assistance of ₹5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project in the drought-prone central Karnataka region and the emphasis on cultivation of millets, besides the extension of free food grain scheme to the poor by one more year, Mr Shanthakumar pointed out that the budget does not provide any project to prevent migration of farmers’ children to urban areas.

Besides, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee scheme as well as the interest-free agriculture loan scheme for farmers were not mentioned.

The budget appears to be ‘middle class’ friendly, and makes no effort to address the concerns of farmers, lamented Mr Shanthakumar, who is president of Federation of Farmers’ Associations of Karnataka as well as president of Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association.

Before presentation of the budget, Mr Shanthakumar had pointed out that the MSP guarantee scheme had been assured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a farmers’ rally in New Delhi. Even though more than a year had passed since then, the Centre had not taken any step to implement the scheme.

Mr Shanthakumar had also urged the Union Government to do away with GST on agricultural produce, fertilizers, pesticides and irrigation-related equipment.