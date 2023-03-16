ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers, labour unions plan to launch Delhi Chalo next month

March 16, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU) and the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) have decided to launch Delhi Chalo on April 5 to protest against the Centre’s agriculture laws and the new labour laws.

KPRS district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty and AIAWU district president Bheemshetty Yempalli, addressing a press conference here on Thursday, said that nearly 10 lakh people from across the country have decided to gather at Delhi to demand that the BJP-led government at the Centre guarantees minimum support prices for agriculture crops to protect the agrarian sector.

The government should pay according to the national minimum wage and end the contract labour system and a minimum pension of ₹10,000 per month for both labour and farmers aged above 60.

Mr. Mamshetty also demanded that the State government repeal the amendments to the Karnataka Agriculture Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Act 2020, as the Central law has been repealed. He also demanded repeal of labour codes and the Electricity Amendment Act 2022.

He said that a preparatory meeting will be held in Kalaburagi on Saturday to discuss the agitation. He appealed to farmers and workers to attend the meeting to be held at Kannada Bhavan.

