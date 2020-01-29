Farmers intensify protest, begin hunger strike

Farmers on an indefinite strike, under the aegis of the Karnataka Raitha Sena (KRS) for the last two days, have intensified their agitation by launching a hunger strike here on Wednesday.

The KRS launched the indefinite strike in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday demanding a minimum support price (MSP) for the produce.

The agitation is headed by KRS head Veeresh Sobaradmath.

They refused to withdraw the hunger strike even as Basavaraj Horatti, MLC, and Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa visited them.

Mr. Horatti told the farmers that he would take up the matter at the government level. However, the farmers said they would withdraw the agitation only after the government takes steps to fulfill their demands.

Mr. Sobaradmath said that the farmers were compelled to launch the hunger strike as there was no response from the government even as their agitation has entered the third day on Wednesday.

Officials of the Department of Agriculture visited the farmers and promised to open procurement centres for groundnut.

However, it was an attempt by the officials to pacify the farmers because nearly 80% of the groundnut growers have already sold out their produce, There is no use by opening up the procurement centre now, he said.

Mr. Sobaradmath alleged that the officials are in collusion with the middlemen.

Considering the loss to the kharif crop owing to heavy rain and floods, the government should have had opened procurement centres for the rabi crops like bengal gram, sunflower, and others. In absence of a MSP for these crops, the farmers are deprived of fair prices to their crops.

“This has led to distress sales. The government’s move has created panic among the farmers,” he alleged.

He also condemned the government for not responding to their pligh.

The government should also take immediate steps to announce MSP for the rabi crops and open up the procurement centres without delay, he said.