Farmers’ initiative completes 60 days of service amid COVID-19

MYSURU

03 July 2021 19:30 IST

‘Grameena Janara Corona Pade’ was formed to help people of villages overcome the fear of pandemic

The Grameena Janara Corona Seva Pade that was set up to support people in villages, particularly farmers, fight the second wave of pandemic has completed two months of its service amidst the distressing COVID-19 situation in Mysuru district.

To mark 60 days of its service in rural areas, the farmers’ initiative conducted vaccination, COVID-19 test and medical check-up camp at Ambale village on Saturday.

The Seva Pade helped villagers overcome the fear of COVID-19 and spread awareness on precautions to be taken without being overconfident, as a large number of cases reported in this wave were found in villages unlike the previous wave.

State Sugarcane Growers’ Association President Kurubur Shanthkumar, who also heads the Seva Pade, said 150 people got vaccinated against COVID-19, about 150 underwent COVID-19 test and nearly 200 people got medical check-up at Ambale village.

“The Seva Pade was supported by doctors, who backed our efforts in helping people of villages overcome the fear of COVID-19 which was very much needed to fight the pandemic that spread to rural pockets,” he said.

Nearly 2,500 COVID-19 infected from villages got the benefit of telemedicine done through the Seva Pade with the help of a team of doctors. Using other digital platforms, the doctors addressed other health issues of villagers besides educating them on the importance of immunisation for protection against the virus.

Mr. Shanthkumar said philanthropists helped the Seva Pade to reach out to villagers. As many as 1,600 ASHA workers received food kits in recognition of their selfless service as COVID-19 warriors.

Keshava Krishnadas of Akshaya Patra Foundation, who was present, said the foundation provided food kits to ASHA workers and also to about 2,000 people every day during the pandemic situation.

Prathima Perare from JSS Hospital, Mysuru, who supported the Seva Pade, said, It was our duty to safeguard the lives of farmers amidst the health crisis.”

Prakash of the Health Department advised the villagers to get vaccinated and wear a mask compulsorily for protection from the contagion.