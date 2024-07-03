Farmers in Yadgir, Raichur districts waiting for more rain to continue sowing activities

Though farmers in both Yadgir and Raichur districts began sowing following sufficient pre-monsoon rainfall, they have now stopped farm activities waiting for rainfall as these districts have not received the required quantum of rain since June last week despite the monsoon having set in.

As of date, 60.36% of sowing has been recorded against the targeted area of 4.02 lakh hectares in Yadgir district and 43.37% sowing against the targeted area of 5.56 lakh hectares in Raichur district.

After the pre-monsoon rainfall, farmers prepared land, started sowing green gram, sunflower, bajra, cotton and red gram. And, the time for sowing green gram and sunflower is already over. However, farmers can continue sowing cotton and red gram till the end of the second week of July, based on the expected showers. They can sow paddy till the last week of August, depending on the availability of water.

The Agriculture Department has set a sowing target of 4,02,674 hectares in Yadgir. Of this, the area under sowing now is 2,43,062 hectares, achieving 60.36% of the target.

“The percentage of sowing will increase, if the district receives rainfall immediately, hoping to cross more than 90% or even touch 100% sowing,” Joint Director of Agriculture Department K.H. Ravi told The Hindu.

He said that the district has a specific target of bringing one lakh hectares of land under paddy cultivation. This will depend on the availability of water sources, as farmers will keep sowing paddy until the second week of July.

According to the data provided, the taluk-wise sowing figures are as follows: Shahapur 44,296 hectares (the target is 73,463 hectares) for 60.30% coverage, Wadagera 33,044 hectares (57,826 hectares) 60.27%, Shorapur 52,887 hectares (92,029 hectares) 57.47%, Hunsagi 32,123 hectares (63,737 hectares) 50.40%, Yadgir 48,483 hectares (68,672 hectares) 70.60% and in Gurmitkal, sowing has been taken up on 32,229 hectares (the target is 49,944 hectares) for 64.53% coverage.

Bajra has been sown in 3,235 hectares against a target of 7,275 hectares for 44.47% coverage, red gram in 88,564 hectares against a target of 84,500 hectares for 100.81% coverage and green gram has been taken up in 13,173 hectares against a target of 18,694 hectares for 70.47% coverage.

In Raichur district, sowing has been taken up in 2,41,245 hectares against a target of 5,56,276 hectares for 43.37% coverage.

The taluk-wise figures are as follows: Raichur 54,369 hectares against a target of 1,02,208 hectares for 53.19% coverage, Manvi 26,228 hectares against 61,891 hectares for 42.38%, Sirwar 27,630 hectares against 45,545 hectares for 60.67%, Deodurg 40,114 hectares against 1,23,400 hectares for 32.51%, Lingsugur 49,308 hectares against 61,444 hectares for 80.25%, Maski 34,296 hectares against 71,251 hectares for 48.13% and in Sindhanur, 9,300 hectares has come under sowing against a target of 90,537 hectares for only 10.27% coverage.

Joint Director of Agriculture Department in Raichur R. Devika has said that sowing of cotton and red gram will be taken up until the second week of July and paddy till August last week. Therefore, it is expected that the sowing percentage will touch 90% in the district in the coming days.

A major area in Deodurg taluk, which has seen 32.51% (40,114 hectares) of sowing against a target of 1,23,400 hectares, has been affected due to a shortage of rainfall.

Similarly, in Sindhanur, just 10.27% (9,300 hectares) of land has come under sowing against a target of 90,537 hectares.

The entire district has around 1.85 lakh hectares of area that will be particularly covered with paddy. Thus, the percentage of sowing will increase.

Paddy has already been sown in 4,425 hectares of the targeted 1,85,322 hectares of land for 2.39% coverage.

Red gram has been sown in 91,650 hectares against a target of 1,45,890 hectares for 62.82% coverage and cotton has been taken up in 1,14,639 hectares against a target of 1,53,096 hectares for 74.88% coverage.

