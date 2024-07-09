Pashu Sanjivni, is scheme to take a mobile veterinary clinic to the doorstep of livestock owners, has been receiving a good response from livestock farmers in Yadgir district of Karnataka.

Under this service, a livestock owner can call the toll free number (1962) at any time to avail of emergency treatment facility for livestock at their doorstep. When a call is received on 1962 Emergency Response Centre, the details will be forwarded to the nearest mobile veterinary clinic, which will approach the address or locality of the animal owner to provide treatment on the spot.

Yadgir district has eight such vehicles dedicated to the service of livestock. Each vehicle has a doctor, a veterinary inspector, and a D-group employee.

Raju Deshmukh, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department, told The Hindu, “As many as 2,331 calls were received from April to June 2024, and treatment was provided to 3,616 animals. In June alone, we recorded 742 calls, and treatment was provided to 1,388 livestock.”

Under the scheme, 135 buffalo, 1,992 cattle, 590 goats, 936 sheep, and other animals were provided treatment at the doorstep.

The Pashu Sanjivni scheme was introduced in August 2020 when B.S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister. It was launched in Bengaluru and Mysuru before being extended to the entire Karnataka.

“The veterinary service — providing treatment to livestock — was entrusted to a private agency. The agency has its own staff, including veterinary doctors, to take health services to the doorstep, except for surgery cases. The service provided by the agency is supervised by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Service Department,” Dr. Deshmukh said.

“This service is very helpful, especially for farmers, who normally take bullocks to veterinary hospitals for treatment,” said Dr. Deshmukh.

He appealed to farmers and owners of animals to make use of the mobile veterinary clinic service by calling helpline number 1962 to facilitate treatment for animals suffering from diseases.