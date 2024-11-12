Farmers in Yadgir district sow groundnut as major crop for rabi season

The farmers in Yadgir district have sown groundnut as a major crop for the rabi season. Of the targeted 18,548 hectares, 13,296 hectares (66%) have been covered as the sowing can be carried out till the end of November, according to sources from the Agriculture Department.

The total sowing target for the season was 41,540 hectares, of which 20,247 hectares with 48.74% have been covered so far.

“We have taken groundnut as a major crop. It is a crop that can be sown in both dry and irrigated lands. I hope we will get good yield and rate too,” a farmer said.

The farmers had faced crop loss during the kharif season owing to climate change and rains. But the favourable rains have increased hopes for the rabi season.

The crops that farmers sown in the district are as follows: rabi jowar: 5,891 hectares against the target of 17,165 hectares; Bengal gram - 869 hectares against 1,700 hectares. Presently, farmers are harvesting paddy, and they will go for another season crop after this.

Taluk-wise sowing is as follows: Shahapur - 1,420 hectares (against 6,883 hectares), Wadagera - 1,059 hectares (5,181 hectares), Shorapur - 862 hectares (7,324 hectares), Hunsagi - 509 hectares (5,012 hectares), Yadgir - 9,689 hectares (10,310 hectares), and Gurmitkal: 6,618 hectares (against 6,828 hectares).

The department has stocked sowing seeds to distribute them to farmers on a need basis. “Farmers are sowing groundnut, Bengal gram, and rabi jowar for the season. We have stocked required seeds,” Ratindra Nath Sugur, Joint Director of the Agriculture Department, said.