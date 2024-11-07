Farmers in Vijayapura end protest against Waqf Board

Some farmers who were on protest in Vijayapura against the Waqf Board and the State government for issuing eviction notices to them ended it on Thursday after submitting a memorandum to chairman of the Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) Jagadambika Pal. The JPC is studying the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Seers, including Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami of Panchamasali Peetha, were present.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who had joined the protest, said that Mr. Pal has accepted the report and invited her to Delhi.

“I will go along with some aggrieved farmers. We will complain before the JPC and Minister concerned, if needed,” she said.

She, however, said that the protest against the Congress government in the State has not ended yet and that the future course of agitation will be revealed later.

Mr. Pal said that the Congress government in the State timed the reclamation of waqf land just months before the Amendment Bill is to be passed in Parliament.

“Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan has given a target to the authorities to work towards removing encroachments from Waqf property. What else then explains the urgency of the State government in issuing notices and carrying out mutation in RTCs? What was the haste? Is it to prevent any positive changes that may be brought about by the amendment?” he asked, while addressing the protestors.

He said that it is strange that waqf notices have been issued to ancient monuments that have been under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India. What is the point of giving notices to them? he asked. “We will not let such kind of injustice happen. We will protect the interests of farmers,” he said.

He said that the JPC members are visiting various States and holding discussions with various stakeholders. “We will then hold a meeting with department officials concerned before filing a comprehensive report,” he said.

“I came here following the request of Minister Shobha Karandlaje. I have come here to hear your woes without participating back home in the Chhath festival that is very important for North Indians. We cannot let anyone take away land that you have been cultivating for generations. The loopholes in the Waqf Act have allowed Mutawalis to sell these community assets. The amendment will stop that too. We are seeking the support of all members of Parliament to pass the Amendment Bill,” he said.

Mr. Pal criticised Islamic preacher Zakir Naik for his comment against some provisions in the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The JPC has members of all parties, including leaders like Asaduddin Owaissi, he said.

Responding to opposition from Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and other Congress leaders to his visit, Mr. Pal said he has done no wrong. “It is the duty of JPC members to receive public grievances. Anyone who has any kind of complaint can submit it before any Parliament member,” he said.