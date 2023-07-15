Farmers in Mysuru urge authorities to release water to save standing crops

July 15, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MYSURU

Farmers in Mysuru staged protest in front of the CADA (Command Area Development Authority) office on Saturday, July 15, demanding immediate release of water from reservoirs to save the standing crops.

The demonstration was led by Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of Karnataka State Sugarcane Cultivators Association. He said that the crops were wilting and the farmers were in dire straits due to monsoon failure so far. ‘’In order to save the standing crops, including sugarcane and banana, the authorities should release water for a few days from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs so that it will help replenish the tanks,’’ he added.

Describing the situation as grave, Mr. Shanthakumar said while crops were wilting on one hand and would lead to decline in yield, there was difficulty in providing drinking water and fodder for cattle in the rural areas. The situation in north Karnataka is particularly severe and the government should declare the entire north Karnataka as affected by drought, said Mr. Shanthakumar.

The agitating farmers were assured by the officials that a meeting of the Irrigation Consultative Committee would be convened to discuss their demands but the farmers turned it down saying it was an emergency.

Paddy sowing normally commences in June but it was already half way through July and the sowing activities have not commenced which underlines the gravity of the distress, according to the farmers.

Mr. Shanthakumar also flayed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for what he said was ‘’curtailing’’ the allocation to agricultural sector by ₹11,000 crore and diverting it to the guarantee schemes. Instead of cash in lieu of rice, the State can procure rice, millets and other grains directly from the farmers and help them financially, he added.

‘’In the coming days, all grains including rice should be locally procured from the farmers,’’ said Mr. Shanthakumar. The farmers claimed that they were assured of water release into the canals to save the standing crop following which the agitation was wound up.

The office bearers of the association including Attahalli Devaraj, P. Somashekar, Bardanapura Nagaraj and others were present.

