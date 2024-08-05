GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers in Belagavi shout slogans against Siddaramaiah

Published - August 05, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Negila Yogi Suraksha Raitha Sangha and Jai Javan Karnataka shouted slogans against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Belagavi on Monday, saying that he has not responded positively to their demands.

Their main demand is that the State government assume complete control of the privately owned Jai Kisan Farm Produce Market in Belagavi as it is said to be exploiting farmers.

The market has been opened only to exploit farmers and make profits, they said.

Farmers are not getting remunerative prices for their produce. Farmers are also suffering from other problems, as the market is out of government control, they said.

The State government should regulate it, they told the Chief Minister.

Farmers leader Dharmaraj Goudar told reporters later that the members were compelled to shout slogans against the Chief Minister as he did not respond positively to their demands.

